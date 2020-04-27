UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 3 In 5 (65%) Pakistanis Are In Favor Of The Government’s Directive Of Discouraging People From Offering Prayers At Mosques

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:20 AM

Over 3 in 5 (65%) Pakistanis are in favor of the government’s directive of discouraging people from offering prayers at mosques

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, over 3 in 5 (65%) Pakistanis are in favor of the government’s directive of discouraging people from offering prayers at mosques

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, over 3 in 5 (65%) Pakistanis are in favor of the government’s directive of discouraging people from offering prayers at mosques.


A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Regarding Jummah prayers, the Government of Pakistan has ordered to offer our prayers inside our homes.

To what extent do you support this decision?” In response, 65% say they highly/somewhat support it, 8% say they are neutral about the directive while 27% say they are somewhat/highly unsupportive of the government’s directive for people to offers prayers at home instead of at the mosque.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gallup Women Mosque From Government

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Ceasefire Extension Announcement by J ..

53 seconds ago

Dubai Customs resolves 61 IPR disputes, valued Dh8 ..

4 minutes ago

Former stars to inspire current cricketers via vid ..

11 minutes ago

Punjab Government Launches “Taleem Ghar” App f ..

19 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 April 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.