Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, over 3 in 5 (65%) Pakistanis are in favor of the government’s directive of discouraging people from offering prayers at mosques.



A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Regarding Jummah prayers, the Government of Pakistan has ordered to offer our prayers inside our homes.

To what extent do you support this decision?” In response, 65% say they highly/somewhat support it, 8% say they are neutral about the directive while 27% say they are somewhat/highly unsupportive of the government’s directive for people to offers prayers at home instead of at the mosque.