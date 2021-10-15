Over 3 in 5 US Adults Notice Supply Chain Woes, Report Shortages of Basic Items - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Problems affecting US supply chains have an overwhelming majority of American adults concerned, with more than 60% saying they have begun to see shortages of staples in neighborhood stores, a Rasmussen Reports poll said on Thursday.

"Sixty-two percent (62%) of Americans say they've already noticed shortages of basic items in stores where they live, while 30% say they haven't noticed shortages," a press release explaining the poll said.

In addition, 85% of US adults say they are concerned that supply chain problems may lead to shortages, including 49% who say they are very concerned, the release added.

The survey of 1,000 American adults was conducted on October 11-12, 2021 by Rasmussen Reports and Human Events. It was released a day after President Joe Biden said that two major ports in the state of California will work around the clock to ease supply chain bottleneck holdups, caused by the coronavirus pandemic.