UrduPoint.com

Over 3 In 5 US Adults Notice Supply Chain Woes, Report Shortages Of Basic Items - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 01:10 AM

Over 3 in 5 US Adults Notice Supply Chain Woes, Report Shortages of Basic Items - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Problems affecting US supply chains have an overwhelming majority of American adults concerned, with more than 60% saying they have begun to see shortages of staples in neighborhood stores, a Rasmussen Reports poll said on Thursday.

"Sixty-two percent (62%) of Americans say they've already noticed shortages of basic items in stores where they live, while 30% say they haven't noticed shortages," a press release explaining the poll said.

In addition, 85% of US adults say they are concerned that supply chain problems may lead to shortages, including 49% who say they are very concerned, the release added.

The survey of 1,000 American adults was conducted on October 11-12, 2021 by Rasmussen Reports and Human Events. It was released a day after President Joe Biden said that two major ports in the state of California will work around the clock to ease supply chain bottleneck holdups, caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Lead May October Coronavirus

Recent Stories

1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

1 hour ago
 Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE nat ..

Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE national football team players

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets FM of Greece in Washingto ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets FM of Greece in Washington

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Defence participates in ‘Internation ..

Ministry of Defence participates in ‘International Armament and Military Equip ..

2 hours ago
 Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss by Phon ..

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss by Phone Situation Around JCPOA - Mos ..

52 minutes ago
 Lahore BISE announces annual inter results

Lahore BISE announces annual inter results

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.