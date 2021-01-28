UrduPoint.com
Over 3% Of European Citizens Have Tested Positive For COVID-19 - WHO Regional Director

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

Over 3% of European Citizens Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 - WHO Regional Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Over three percent of all the European citizens have tested positive for the coronavirus, and over 700,000 Europeans have fallen victim to COVID-19, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Thursday.

"Pushing transmission down requires a sustained consistent effort.

Bear in mind that just over three percent of people in the region have had a confirmed COVID-19 infection. Areas hit badly once can be hit again. Not a single community, nor individual have been spared from the consequences of the pandemic," Kluge said at a briefing.

"More than 700,000 Europeans have lost their lives to a virus that has had a brutal impact on our economies, our mental health and education, our private and professional lives, our relationships," the WHO official added.

