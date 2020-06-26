UrduPoint.com
Over $30 Bn Needed To Develop COVID-19 Tests, Treatments, Vaccines: WHO

Fri 26th June 2020 | 07:18 PM

The World Health Organization said Friday that a global initiative to speed up the development and production of COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments will require more than $30 billion over the next year

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization said Friday that a global initiative to speed up the development and production of COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments will require more than $30 billion over the next year.

Providing details of the so-called ACT accelerator, aimed at pooling international resources to conquer the pandemic, WHO said "the costed plans presented today call for $31.3 billion in funding for diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines".

So far, $3.4 billion of that had been pledged, it added.

