UrduPoint.com

Over 30 Burkinabe Soldiers Killed, 12 Injured During Massive Terrorist Attack - Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 04:10 AM

Over 30 Burkinabe Soldiers Killed, 12 Injured During Massive Terrorist Attack - Army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Over 30 soldiers have been killed, and more than ten have been injured in east Burkina Faso in a massive terrorist attack, the Burkinabe military said on Thursday.

According to the military's communique, quoted by the Burkina24 news outlet, the soldiers came under a massive terrorist attack on Thursday morning in Gourma province.

"During the fight.

The soldiers showed exceptional determination in the face of a large number of enemies. They managed to neutralize at least 40 terrorists before reinforcements arrived. Unfortunately, 33 of our soldiers were killed, and another 12 were wounded," the military said in a communique.

Burkina Faso, located in the Sahel region of Africa, has been fighting groups of radical jihadists since 2015.

In April 2023, the Burkinabe authorities declared a general mobilization to combat a string of terrorist attacks.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Attack Terrorist Burkina Faso April 2015

Recent Stories

FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power P ..

FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power Plant activities

3 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Thursday

3 hours ago
 Banking sector driving UAE financial markets follo ..

Banking sector driving UAE financial markets following positive earnings announc ..

3 hours ago
 Governor asks census commissioner to remove concer ..

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concerns of political parties

4 hours ago
 Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Economy Minister

5 hours ago
 Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transacti ..

Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transactions in National Currencies - O ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.