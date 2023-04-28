Over 30 Burkinabe Soldiers Killed, 12 Injured During Massive Terrorist Attack - Army

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Over 30 soldiers have been killed, and more than ten have been injured in east Burkina Faso in a massive terrorist attack, the Burkinabe military said on Thursday.

According to the military's communique, quoted by the Burkina24 news outlet, the soldiers came under a massive terrorist attack on Thursday morning in Gourma province.

The soldiers showed exceptional determination in the face of a large number of enemies. They managed to neutralize at least 40 terrorists before reinforcements arrived. Unfortunately, 33 of our soldiers were killed, and another 12 were wounded," the military said in a communique.

Burkina Faso, located in the Sahel region of Africa, has been fighting groups of radical jihadists since 2015.

In April 2023, the Burkinabe authorities declared a general mobilization to combat a string of terrorist attacks.