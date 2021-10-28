UrduPoint.com

Over 30 Cases Of Violence Against Reporters Logged In Afghanistan Under Taliban - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 11:33 AM

More than 30 acts of violence towards journalists have been recorded in Afghanistan since the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) came to power, and the militants are responsible for vast majority of the cases, the Afghan National Journalists Union said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) More than 30 acts of violence towards journalists have been recorded in Afghanistan since the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) came to power, and the militants are responsible for vast majority of the cases, the Afghan National Journalists Union said.

"The Afghanistan's National Journalists' Union conducted a general assessment over the journalists' status for Afghanistan across the country and it shows that over 30 cases of violence against journalists happened... Nearly 90 percent of these cases belong to the Taliban," Masroor Lufti, the head of the union, said, as quoted by the Afghan TOLO news media.

Journalists urged the Taliban leadership to ensure safety for media workers and secure access to information, according to the broadcaster.

The Afghan Interior Ministry, Sayed Khosti, assured reporters of the security measures that the government is taking, according to TOLO news. The minister cited some offenders who were arrested for similar crimes.

In early September, several Afghan journalists were reported to have been seized by the Taliban for covering protests in Kabul, but were freed later. At least 27 Afghan tv and radio broadcasters stopped operations since the Taliban takeover in mid-August.

