Over 30 Dead in Guatemala Amid Flooding, Landslides Caused by Eta - Disaster Relief Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) More than 30 people have died in Guatemala as a result of flooding and landslides caused by tropical storm Eta, the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala (CONRED) says.

According to the latest figures released by CONRED on Twitter on Monday, 103 people remain missing and 33 people have died, most of them (14) in the Quiche Department. At least 15 people have been injured.

At the end of last week, Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei said that about 150 houses in northern Guatemala were buried under a landslide and that the total death toll from flooding and landslides in the country was estimated at 150.

Over 300,000 people are estimated to have been affected by floods and landslides caused by Eta in Guatemala. More than 16,000 houses have been damaged, over a dozen bridges have been destroyed.

Eta hit Central America as a Category 4 hurricane last week, it has since been downgraded to a tropical depression. The storm has caused severe flooding in several countries, including Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama and Costa Rica. According to preliminary data from local authorities, a total of more than 200 people have died in these countries.