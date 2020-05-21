Over 30 Democratic Lawmakers Ask US Court to Halt Operation of Dakota Access Pipeline

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) More than 30 Democrats in Congress joined together to file a legal brief asking a US federal court to halt the Dakota Access pipeline operation amid a pending environment impact review, House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raul Grijalva's office said in a press release.

"Chair Raul M. Grijalva today led the filing of an amicus brief with 36 House and Senate colleagues in the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia urging the court to halt operation of the nearly 1,200-mile Dakota Access Pipeline," the release said on Wednesday.

The release further said the lawmakers believe the pipeline must not be allowed to continue operations until the US government fully analyzes the potential harmful effects the pipeline may have on the environment and nearby tribal communities.

Since 2017, courts have twice ruled that the Army Corps of Engineers violated the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to adequately evaluate the pipeline's impact to the environment.

Earlier this year, a court ordered the Army Corps to complete an environmental impact statement, which has not yet been completed.