Over 30 Detained In Connection With Mass Brawls, Property Damage In Moscow - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:05 AM

Over 30 Detained in Connection With Mass Brawls, Property Damage in Moscow - Police

Over 30 people have been detained in connection with mass brawls and damage of store windows in the Russian capital, the Interior Ministry's regional office said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Over 30 people have been detained in connection with mass brawls and damage of store windows in the Russian capital, the Interior Ministry's regional office said on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, brawls presumably between ethnic Armenians and Azerbaijanis broke out in Moscow against the backdrop of deadly border tensions between the two post-Soviet republics. The police have refrained from commenting on ethnicity of those involved.

"In total, more than 30 people were taken to territorial police departments," the ministry's regional office said.

Some of those detained will be held administratively liable for minor hooliganism. The others were detained on criminal charges of hooliganism and robbery.

"All offenders will be held liable in accordance with law. In addition, in line with the migration legislation of the Russian Federation, measures will be taken to temporarily restrict their entry to the Russian Federation for a period of five years," the press release added.

