Over 30 Flights Delayed, Canceled in Moscow Airports Due to Weather Conditions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) More than 30 flights have been delayed or canceled in Moscow airports on Monday due to bad weather conditions, according to Yandex. Timetable service.

As of 11:21 a.m. (08:21 GMT), 17 flights have been delayed and three canceled at Domodedovo airport, followed by Sheremetyevo (6 flights delayed) and Vnukovo (5 flights delayed).

Today, a yellow level of weather threat was declared in Moscow and Moscow region due to strong wind.