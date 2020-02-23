UrduPoint.com
Over 30 Georgian Citizens Evacuated from China in Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Fears - NCDC

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) Thirty four Georgian citizens who have been evacuated from China are now in quarantine and will be monitored for coronavirus symptoms for the next two weeks, Director General of the National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze said.

"They have undergone temperature screening ...

we had information that some of these citizens could have had contact with infected individuals so we decided to isolate them, that is to put them in quarantine for two weeks," Gamkrelidze told journalists.

According to the official, the evacuees are quarantined at a hotel complex in a medical center in the western town of Sachkhere.

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, with recent hotbeds having appeared in Italy and Iran. In China, the number of people infected is approaching 77,000 with over 2,440 deaths reported.

