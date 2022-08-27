UrduPoint.com

Over 30 Injured, 7 Dead In Clashes In Tripoli - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Over 30 Injured, 7 Dead in Clashes in Tripoli - Reports

At least seven people were killed and more than 30 were injured in the Libyan capital of Tripoli in clashes between rival groups vying for power, Al-Arabiya reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) At least seven people were killed and more than 30 were injured in the Libyan capital of Tripoli in clashes between rival groups vying for power, Al-Arabiya reported.

According to the broadcaster, fighting erupted on Friday in Tripoli between detachments loyal to the head of the Government of National Unity of Libya, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, and a rival administration under Fathi Bashagha, who was elected by parliament. Intense gunfire began in the morning in the city center.

Related Topics

Injured Parliament Tripoli Libya Government

Recent Stories

Rescue operation in flood-affected areas completed ..

Rescue operation in flood-affected areas completed: rehabilitation process start ..

2 minutes ago
 Garrison Golf Club Team much ahead in Punjab Golf ..

Garrison Golf Club Team much ahead in Punjab Golf Inter Club Golf Championship ..

3 minutes ago
 Rivers Kabul, Swat, Indus continue to flow furious ..

Rivers Kabul, Swat, Indus continue to flow furious: FFC

3 minutes ago
 Serbia Cancels September EuroPride in Belgrade Bec ..

Serbia Cancels September EuroPride in Belgrade Because of Kosovo Crisis - Presid ..

3 minutes ago
 Fresh shelling at Ukraine power plant as operator ..

Fresh shelling at Ukraine power plant as operator warns of radiation risk

3 minutes ago
 Food chain penalised over poor hygienic standards

Food chain penalised over poor hygienic standards

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.