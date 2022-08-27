Over 30 Injured, 7 Dead in Clashes in Tripoli - Reports

At least seven people were killed and more than 30 were injured in the Libyan capital of Tripoli in clashes between rival groups vying for power, Al-Arabiya reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) At least seven people were killed and more than 30 were injured in the Libyan capital of Tripoli in clashes between rival groups vying for power, Al-Arabiya reported.

According to the broadcaster, fighting erupted on Friday in Tripoli between detachments loyal to the head of the Government of National Unity of Libya, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, and a rival administration under Fathi Bashagha, who was elected by parliament. Intense gunfire began in the morning in the city center.