Over 30 IS Members Surrender to Security Forces in Afghan Province of Kunar - Officials

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) Thirty-four militants from the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) have surrendered to the Afghan security forces in the country's northeastern province of Kunar, local officials said on Sunday.

"Thirty-four ISIS members and six other insurgents have surrendered to Afghan security forces in Kunar province," the officials said.

According to Kunar Governor Mohammad Iqbal Saeed, the militants laid down their weapons and expressed regrets for their past deeds.

Among those who surrendered there were four key commanders of the IS group, including Noor Zaman, who was involved in anti-government activities in Chapa Dara, Watapur and Mano Gai districts of Kunar.