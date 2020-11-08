MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) More than 30 law enforcement officers have been injured during riots amid a protest against coronavirus-related restrictions in the German city of Leipzig, the local police said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the MDR broadcaster reported that about 20,000 people took to the streets in Leipzig to protest restrictive measures introduced over the coronavirus pandemic. Local police reported numerous violations of hygiene rules, as people were without protective masks and did not maintain the social distance. Protesters reportedly clashed with law enforcement officers.

"Thirty-one law enforcement officers received minor injuries. All injured police officers can still fulfill their duties," the police said in a statement said.

During the protest, 102 cases of violation of the law were registered, including 14 attacks on law enforcement officers. As a result, a total of 31 people have been detained, the police added.

The protest was triggered by the government's decision to introduce the so-called quarantine light over the pandemic on Monday. The restrictions are set to last until the end of the month. Under the new restrictions, the authorities have limited entertainment events and closed theaters, cinemas, concert halls, operas, amusement parks. All restaurants, bars and night clubs were also closed, while food delivery services still can operate. In addition, outdoor gatherings of over 10 people are banned.