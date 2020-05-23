UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 30 Lawmakers Urge Pompeo, Esper To Reject US Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 02:06 AM

Over 30 Lawmakers Urge Pompeo, Esper to Reject US Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty

More than 30 members of US Congress in a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday urged them to reconsider the Trump administration's decision to withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty and to consult with Congress on the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) More than 30 members of US Congress in a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday urged them to reconsider the Trump administration's decision to withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty and to consult with Congress on the matter.

"Until the Department of Defense and Department of State give a compelling reason for why remaining in the Open Skies Treaty is no longer in the national security interest of the United States, we strongly oppose of the path you are on," Congressman Bill Foster and 36 other colleagues said in the letter.

The lawmakers asked the Trump administration for continued engagement with Congress on this matter.

The letter points out that the United States benefits from the treaty because it conducts far more flights over Russia than Russia flies over the United States.

In the first 15 years since the treaty entered into force in 2002, the United States made 196 observation flights over Russia while Russia made 71 flights over US territory, the letter noted.

In addition, US allies conducted 500 flights over Russia during the same period.

The lawmakers said it is important to remain in the treaty in order to preserve relations with Russia and to reduce military risks.

On Thursday, the US government announced it was leaving the Open Skies Treaty, which allows signatories to conduct military surveillance flights over each other's territory, citing Russia's alleged violations as a pretext.

The US decision will enter into force after a six-month period. At the same time, US President Donald Trump is not ruling out the revival of the treaty or its replacement with a new deal.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday the US exit from the treaty will contribute to the dismantling of the existing security system.

Related Topics

Russia Trump Same United States Congress From Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Rul ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, AD C ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, ..

3 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to wi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.