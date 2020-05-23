Over 30 Lawmakers Urge Pompeo, Esper to Reject US Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) More than 30 members of US Congress in a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday urged them to reconsider the Trump administration's decision to withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty and to consult with Congress on the matter.

"Until the Department of Defense and Department of State give a compelling reason for why remaining in the Open Skies Treaty is no longer in the national security interest of the United States, we strongly oppose of the path you are on," Congressman Bill Foster and 36 other colleagues said in the letter.

The lawmakers asked the Trump administration for continued engagement with Congress on this matter.

The letter points out that the United States benefits from the treaty because it conducts far more flights over Russia than Russia flies over the United States.

In the first 15 years since the treaty entered into force in 2002, the United States made 196 observation flights over Russia while Russia made 71 flights over US territory, the letter noted.

In addition, US allies conducted 500 flights over Russia during the same period.

The lawmakers said it is important to remain in the treaty in order to preserve relations with Russia and to reduce military risks.

On Thursday, the US government announced it was leaving the Open Skies Treaty, which allows signatories to conduct military surveillance flights over each other's territory, citing Russia's alleged violations as a pretext.

The US decision will enter into force after a six-month period. At the same time, US President Donald Trump is not ruling out the revival of the treaty or its replacement with a new deal.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday the US exit from the treaty will contribute to the dismantling of the existing security system.