Over 30 Lawmakers Urge Trump To Reconsider Decision To Leave Open Skies Treaty - Letter

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:22 AM

More than 30 members of US Congress in a letter to President Donald Trump on Friday urged him to reconsider his decision to withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty and to consult with Congress on the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) More than 30 members of US Congress in a letter to President Donald Trump on Friday urged him to reconsider his decision to withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty and to consult with Congress on the matter.

"Until the Department of Defense and Department of State give a compelling reason for why remaining in the Open Skies Treaty is no longer in the national security interest of the United States, we strongly oppose of the path you are on," Congressman Bill Foster and 36 other colleagues said in the letter.

More Stories From World

