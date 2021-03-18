UrduPoint.com
Over 30 Malian Soldiers Killed In Clashes With Militants In Country's Northeast - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 01:30 AM

Over 30 Malian Soldiers Killed in Clashes With Militants in Country's Northeast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) More than 30 Malian soldiers were killed in clashes with armed militants in the country's northeastern Gao Region earlier this week, media reported on Wednesday.

On Monday, hundreds of militants attacked a security post in the region's town of Tessit. Reports indicated that 22 servicemen were killed in the clashes.

According to the MaliJet news portal, citing Mali's military command, 33 servicemen were killed and 14 others were injured. At the same time, 20 militants were killed.

The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated after an Islamist invasion and French involvement. Tensions have significantly de-escalated since then, however, sporadic clashes still occur.

