Over 30 Media Workers Injured During Protests in Tbilisi - Journalistic Ethics Charter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) More than 30 Georgian and foreign media workers have been injured in protests that took place in front of the country's parliament in Tbilisi , the Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics, an independent union of journalists, said on Friday.

The protests in the capital erupted on Thursday over Russian delegates' participation in the session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy. Radicals tried to storm the parliament's building where the Russian representatives were located, demanding the resignation of parliament's speaker and other officials. The rally was dispersed by special forces, who used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons.

"At least 31 employees of local and foreign media have been injured during the demonstration," the organization said in a statement, adding that a Reuters correspondent was among the injured as well.

According to the statement, almost all of the injured had been hit by rubber bullets, and some of the journalists had to undergo surgeries.

In this context, the charter urged to immediately "prosecute law enforcement officers who had been aiming and shooting at journalists."

Earlier in the day, the RT broadcaster reported that its Ruptly producer had been wounded by a rubber bullet as well, but the Georgian charter did not mention him in the list of the injured.

According to the latest data from the Georgian Health Ministry, the number of injured in Thursday's protests has reached 240 people.