UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 30 Media Workers Injured During Protests In Tbilisi - Journalistic Ethics Charter

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 07:09 PM

Over 30 Media Workers Injured During Protests in Tbilisi - Journalistic Ethics Charter

More than 30 Georgian and foreign media workers have been injured in protests that took place in front of the country's parliament in Tbilisi, the Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics, an independent union of journalists, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) More than 30 Georgian and foreign media workers have been injured in protests that took place in front of the country's parliament in Tbilisi, the Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics, an independent union of journalists, said on Friday.

The protests in the capital erupted on Thursday over Russian delegates' participation in the session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy. Radicals tried to storm the parliament's building where the Russian representatives were located, demanding the resignation of parliament's speaker and other officials. The rally was dispersed by special forces, who used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons.

"At least 31 employees of local and foreign media have been injured during the demonstration," the organization said in a statement, adding that a Reuters correspondent was among the injured as well.

According to the statement, almost all of the injured had been hit by rubber bullets, and some of the journalists had to undergo surgeries.

In this context, the charter urged to immediately "prosecute law enforcement officers who had been aiming and shooting at journalists."

Earlier in the day, the RT broadcaster reported that its Ruptly producer had been wounded by a rubber bullet as well, but the Georgian charter did not mention him in the list of the injured.

According to the latest data from the Georgian Health Ministry, the number of injured in Thursday's protests has reached 240 people.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Storm Water Russia Parliament Tbilisi Gas Media All From

Recent Stories

157 power pilferers caught in south Punjab

2 minutes ago

China to enhance industrial internet security

2 minutes ago

322,582 defective metres replaced in Multan

2 minutes ago

Two die in Dutch historic plane crash

2 minutes ago

Two drug-pushers held with 11.992-kg charas in Sia ..

12 minutes ago

Water shortage perturbs residents of various areas ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.