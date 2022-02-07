Over 30 Members of Extremist Movements Among Arrested Rioters in Kazakhstan

Over 30 members of banned extremist organizations are among the arrested participants of January riots in Kazakhstan, Rizabek Ozharov, the head of the special prosecutor's service of the Prosecutor General's Office, said on Monday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) - Over 30 members of banned extremist organizations are among the arrested participants of January riots in Kazakhstan, Rizabek Ozharov, the head of the special prosecutor's service of the Prosecutor General's Office, said on Monday.

"As of today, there are 35 members of banned extremist movements among those arrested," Ozharov said during a briefing, adding that two more high-ranking officials of the Kazakh National Security Committee have been detained for abuse of power.