UrduPoint.com

Over 30 Members Of Extremist Movements Among Arrested Rioters In Kazakhstan

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 06:43 PM

Over 30 Members of Extremist Movements Among Arrested Rioters in Kazakhstan

Over 30 members of banned extremist organizations are among the arrested participants of January riots in Kazakhstan, Rizabek Ozharov, the head of the special prosecutor's service of the Prosecutor General's Office, said on Monday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) - Over 30 members of banned extremist organizations are among the arrested participants of January riots in Kazakhstan, Rizabek Ozharov, the head of the special prosecutor's service of the Prosecutor General's Office, said on Monday.

"As of today, there are 35 members of banned extremist movements among those arrested," Ozharov said during a briefing, adding that two more high-ranking officials of the Kazakh National Security Committee have been detained for abuse of power.

Related Topics

Riots Kazakhstan January February

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qal ..

PSL 2022 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Wh ..

8 minutes ago
 Two including a woman were killed in Bolan

Two including a woman were killed in Bolan

23 seconds ago
 Petitions against LG ordinance adjourned till Feb ..

Petitions against LG ordinance adjourned till Feb 10

25 seconds ago
 MoU signed to work together on promotion of STEAM ..

MoU signed to work together on promotion of STEAM in girls high school

27 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan disqualifies candi ..

Election Commission of Pakistan disqualifies candidate for D.I.Khan Mayor

29 seconds ago
 Egypt's Sisi Plans to Partake in SPIEF Economic Fo ..

Egypt's Sisi Plans to Partake in SPIEF Economic Forum in June - Russian Ambassad ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>