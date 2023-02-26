UrduPoint.com

Over 30 Migrants Found Dead Off Italy's Southwestern Coast - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Over 30 Migrants Found Dead Off Italy's Southwestern Coast - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) More than 30 irregular migrants have been found dead and 50 others rescued after a shipwreck occurred off Italy's southwestern coast near Calabria, media reported on Sunday.

The number of victims may increase as the search and rescue operations are still ongoing because there were more than 100 people on board the ship, Italian news agency Adnkronos reported.

Preliminary data suggests the countries of origin of the migrants include Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Afghanistan Iran Italy May Sunday Media

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will W ..

11 minutes ago
 World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3r ..

World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3rd edition successfully by AED1 ..

18 minutes ago
 SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main line ..

SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main lines

33 minutes ago
 Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring ..

Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring winners

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sect ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sector workshop

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of ‘Emi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of ‘Emirati’ initiative to provide ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.