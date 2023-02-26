ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) More than 30 irregular migrants have been found dead and 50 others rescued after a shipwreck occurred off Italy's southwestern coast near Calabria, media reported on Sunday.

The number of victims may increase as the search and rescue operations are still ongoing because there were more than 100 people on board the ship, Italian news agency Adnkronos reported.

Preliminary data suggests the countries of origin of the migrants include Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan.