UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 30 Migrants Rescued Off Coast Near France In English Channel - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 10:50 PM

Over 30 Migrants Rescued Off Coast Near France in English Channel - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) French coast guards rescued 31 migrants trying to cross the English Channel near the coast of the French Pas-de-Calais department, media reported on Sunday.

According to the France Info news portal, the Regional Operational Center for Monitoring and Rescue (CROSS) carried out an operation to rescue migrants on Saturday night when those were trying to reach the shores of the United Kingdom.

The coast guards picked up 11 migrants, including two young children, in the early hours of Sunday after the engine of one small boat started to fail.

The second alarm signal was received four hours later. Twenty people, including a pregnant woman aboard a sinking vessel, were rescued.

"[The English Channel is] one of the busiest areas in the world where weather conditions are often unfavorable ... and therefore [it] poses a danger to life," the media outlet quoted the commander of the English Channel and the North Sea as saying.

Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing its worst migration crisis in recent history, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in middle Eastern and North African countries. However, over recent years the flow of migrants has been steadily going down due to various factors, including the winding down of the war in Syria and a number of European countries embracing stricter border security and immigration policies.

Related Topics

Weather World Syria Europe France Young United Kingdom Border Women Sunday 2015 Media Refugee

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber holds 9th meeting for 2019

3 hours ago

Terror attack thwarted: Saudi State Security

3 hours ago

ADJD observing Uzbekistan parliamentary elections

4 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves policy to protect ‘People o ..

4 hours ago

UAE praised for ‘collective wisdom’ in space i ..

4 hours ago

Dar Al Ber opens masjid in Uganda

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.