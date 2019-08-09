Over 30 Militants Killed by Airstrikes in Afghanistan - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Thirty four militants have been neutralized in Afghanistan by a series of airstrikes, local media reported on Friday.

The airstrikes were conducted in Logar province, where Afghan and foreign have been carrying on a joint counter-terrorism operation.

According to Pajhwok news agency, 34 militants were killed and four got injured.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement and IS (banned in Russia). The national security forces, supported by the international coalition, are involved in counterterrorism operations across the country.