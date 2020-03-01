UrduPoint.com
Over 30 More People Die From Coronavirus In China, Death Toll At 2,870 - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 05:20 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Thirty five people have died from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mainland China in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's death toll up to 2,870 the country's National Health Commission informs.

The latest figures from the commission show that 41,625 people have recovered from the disease.

Of the 35,329 who are currently being treated for pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus, 7,365 are in grave condition.

In the past 24 hours, 573 new coronavirus cases have been registered in China, with the total number of confirmed cases standing at 79,824.

For comparison, on Monday, the number of confirmed cases was just over 77,150 in China. Almost 10,000 infected with COVID-19 were in grave condition at the start of this week and the death toll stood at nearly 2,600.

