UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 30 Nations Ask Russia To Deliver Artificial Lung Ventilators Amid Pandemic - Official

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 01:30 PM

Over 30 Nations Ask Russia to Deliver Artificial Lung Ventilators Amid Pandemic - Official

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Over 30 countries have asked Russia to provide artificial lung ventilators amid the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Oleg Bocharov said on Friday.

"We want to use this situation for entering international markets.

We believe we have everything to concentrate our effort and potential, not only on artificial lung ventilators, but on other complex medical equipment as well, and to create a special program by the end of the year. The Industry Ministry and other ministries, including the Economic Development Ministry, and the Federal Technical Regulation and Metrology Agency are ready to help ... Over 30 countries currently ask the Russian Federation to deliver this equipment," Bocharov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Market Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to visit Peshawar today

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 10, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 t ..

11 hours ago

SEHA opens 13 additional drive-through COVID-19 te ..

12 hours ago

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.