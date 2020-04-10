Over 30 Nations Ask Russia to Deliver Artificial Lung Ventilators Amid Pandemic - Official

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Over 30 countries have asked Russia to provide artificial lung ventilators amid the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Oleg Bocharov said on Friday.

"We want to use this situation for entering international markets.

We believe we have everything to concentrate our effort and potential, not only on artificial lung ventilators, but on other complex medical equipment as well, and to create a special program by the end of the year. The Industry Ministry and other ministries, including the Economic Development Ministry, and the Federal Technical Regulation and Metrology Agency are ready to help ... Over 30 countries currently ask the Russian Federation to deliver this equipment," Bocharov told reporters.