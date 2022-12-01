Over 30% of Americans See Russia as Greatest Threat to US, Twice as High as in 2021 - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) A plurality of Americans still view China as the top threat to the country, but the number of those seeing Russia as the number 1 threat doubled from last year, according to the Reagan National Defense Survey out Thursday.

"Despite the war in Ukraine, a plurality (43%) still Names China as the country that poses the greatest threat to the United States. However, this percentage is down from 52% in 2021, while those who name Russia doubled, to 31% from 14% in 2021," the poll said.

A new high of 82% of respondents perceive Russia as an enemy, an increase from 65% last year.

In comparison, 75% of Americans view China as an enemy.

Meanwhile, 76% of respondents consider Ukraine an ally, with 57% believing that the United States should continue to support Kiev, and only 33% feeling that the US has already done enough and should direct funds to domestic problems.

At least 72% support US commitments under Article 5 of the NATO Charter, according to which an attack on one NATO member state is considered an attack on all.