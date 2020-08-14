Over 30% of Clinics in S.Korea Shut as Medics Go on Strike Against Health Reform - Reports

Clinics across South Korea suffer service disruption as doctors go on a one-day strike on Friday to protest the proposed health care reform, according to national media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Clinics across South Korea suffer service disruption as doctors go on a one-day strike on Friday to protest the proposed health care reform, according to national media.

As of noon local time (3:00 GMT), 31.3 percent of South Korean clinics have closed their doors, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Health Ministry. Doctors working in essential departments, however, remain on duty to ensure that vital services are being provided.

The action was triggered by dissatisfaction with the government's pandemic-induced intention to raise admission quotas at medical schools.

The Korea Medical Association reportedly believes that the move would only tighten competition among doctors and would not address the regional disparity in medical infrastructure. Doctors also object to the plans to include traditional oriental medicine in the public health insurance system.

The government has voiced regret over the strike, urging doctors to enter into dialogue.