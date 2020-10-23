UrduPoint.com
Over 30% Of French Believe Le Pen's Statements 'Effective' In Fight Against Terrorism

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 01:45 PM

A little over a third of French citizens believe that Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French right-wing National Rally party, has effective ideas on how to curb the Islamist threat amid national unrest over recent brutal attack on a teacher, according to BVA poll for RTL and Orange released on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) A little over a third of French citizens believe that Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French right-wing National Rally party, has effective ideas on how to curb the Islamist threat amid national unrest over recent brutal attack on a teacher, according to BVA poll for RTL and Orange released on Friday.

French history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded by a 18-year-old teenager of Chechen origin in Paris outskirts after showing cartoons of prophet Mohammad to his students, causing widespread outrage among Muslim parents. The killing prompted national dismay over the increasing Islamist threat. Amid the national grief, Le Pen urged the authorities to expel foreigners advocating radical Islamism from France and strip them of their French citizenship.

According to the poll, 31 percent of the respondents found Le Pen's statements relevant and effective as a way of combating radical Islamism. However, her confidence rate in fight against terrorism runs lower than that of French President Emmanuel Macron, her likely opponent in 2022 presidential elections.

The poll also found that 26 percent of respondents consider voting for Le Pen's candidature for the country's top post.

Apart from expulsion of foreigners promoting radical separatism, Le Pen also suggested it was necessary to set up a commission of inquiry to investigate those responsible for failures of state agents to protect the murdered teacher. In addition, she called for legislation against radical Islamism and implementation of moratorium on immigration and naturalization.

