Over 30% Of Italy's Intensive Care Unit Beds Occupied By COVID-19 Patients - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:34 PM

The occupancy rate of intensive care unit (ICU) beds by COVID-19 patients in Italy has increased to over 30 percent, the national alert threshold, Italian newspaper ANSA reported on Wednesday, citing the National Agency for Regional Health Services (AGENAS)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The occupancy rate of intensive care unit (ICU) beds by COVID-19 patients in Italy has increased to over 30 percent, the national alert threshold, Italian newspaper ANSA reported on Wednesday, citing the National Agency for Regional Health Services (AGENAS).

According to AGENAS, as cited in the report, the ICU bed occupancy rate grew 1 percentage point since last week to 31 percent.

The share of ordinary hospital beds occupied by coronavirus disease patients in Italy also grew 1 percentage point week-on-week to 37 percent, the agency was cited as saying.

While it is still below the 40 percent nationwide alarm threshold, 10 regions have their individual bed occupancy level above 40 percent, one more than a week ago, according to the report.

After peaking at over 40,000 cases on November 14, Italy's daily increase in cases has steadily remained within five-digit limits. On Wednesday, 14,242 new cases and 616 new deaths were confirmed, taking the cumulative toll to over 2.3 million cases and 79,819 deaths.

