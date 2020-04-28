Over 30% of New York City Residents Test Positive for COVID-19 - Governor

More than 30 percent of New York City residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, according to data shared by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) More than 30 percent of New York City residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, according to data shared by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday.

On average, over the last 14 days, 31 percent of people in New York City have tested positive for COVID-19, the data revealed.

Some 31 percent of the Long Island region's residents have also contracted the disease, followed by the Mid-Hudson with 28 percent and western New York with 17 percent of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.