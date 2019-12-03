UrduPoint.com
Over 30% Of Systems Storing Biometric Data Experienced Cyberattacks In Q3 2019 - Company

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Thirty-seven percent of systems storing biometric data have experienced threats of being infected by various types of malware in this year's third quarter, Russian Kaspersky cybersecurity company announced on Monday.

"Kaspersky's own research highlights that biometric data is at risk of being compromised.

A recently conducted overview of cyberthreats to systems used to process and store biometric data, showed that various malicious threats (including remote access Trojans, ransomware, banking Trojans etc.) are often found trying to infect IT systems. In Q3 2019 alone, around 37% of such computers encountered one of those threats at least once," the company said in a statement.

The company's solution is to create software capable of withstanding cyberattacks without relying on additional software.

