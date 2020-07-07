UrduPoint.com
Over 30% Of UK Nationals Unsure, Would Definitely Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine - Poll

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 02:08 PM

Over 30 percent of UK nationals are unsure about getting vaccinated against COVID-19 or will definitely refuse it, a fresh poll revealed on Tuesday in light of the growing online anti-vaccine campaign

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Over 30 percent of UK nationals are unsure about getting vaccinated against COVID-19 or will definitely refuse it, a fresh poll revealed on Tuesday in light of the growing online anti-vaccine campaign.

According to the latest YouGov poll obtained by the Sky news broadcaster, 6 percent of Britons say they "definitely" will not get vaccinated, while another 10 percent of respondents assume they would "probably not" get vaccinated. As much as 15 percent are not sure about the necessity of being vaccinated.

At the same time, 38 percent of respondents say that they "definitely" would get vaccinated and 31 percent of Britons allow for such an opportunity.

The poll coincided with the release of the report of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) devoted to a rise in the amount of anti-vaxx misinformation circulating online.

According to the CCDH, over 7 million anti-vaccination social media pages and channels have been set up since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak. These resources have already attracted about 57 million followers across the United Kingdom and the United States.

Different conspiracy theories and unsubstantiated allegations that tests for the coronavirus vaccine cause infertility are being actively spread on social networks. CCDH specialists believe that these theories could inspire people to refuse future vaccines and thus compromise their ability to contain the disease.

