Over 30 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Military in Gaza on Friday

As many as 31 Palestinians were wounded as a result of weekly Friday clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip, Ashraf Qidra, spokesman for Gaza's Health Ministry, told Sputnik

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) As many as 31 Palestinians were wounded as a result of weekly Friday clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip, Ashraf Qidra, spokesman for Gaza 's Health Ministry, told Sputnik.

"Thirty one Palestinians, including 14 minors, were injured in clashes with the Israeli army on eastern borders of the enclave," Qidra said.

�

The spokesman added that 12 of those injured were hit by live bullets.

The Gaza Strip has been the site of massive waves of protests known as the Great March of Return for over a year. Palestinian protesters continue regular clashes with Israeli troops on the border, while Israel accuses Gaza of ongoing shelling. The most violent protests take place on Fridays.