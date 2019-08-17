UrduPoint.com
Over 30 Palestinians Injured In Friday Clashes With Israeli Military In Gaza - Ministry

As many as 33 Palestinians were wounded as a result of weekly Friday clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip, Ashraf Qidra, a spokesman for Gaza's Health Ministry told Sputnik

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) As many as 33 Palestinians were wounded as a result of weekly Friday clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip, Ashraf Qidra, a spokesman for Gaza's Health Ministry told Sputnik.

"As for 19:00 [16:00 GMT] today, 33 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were injured in clashes with the Israeli army at the eastern borders of the enclave, 20 of them were wounded by live bullets," Qidra said.

The Gaza Strip has been the site of massive waves of protests known as the Great March of the Return for over a year.

Palestinian protesters continue regular clashes with Israeli troops on the border, while Israel accuses Gaza of ongoing shelling. The most violent protests take place on Fridays.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel and the Gaza Strip.

