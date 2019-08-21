UrduPoint.com
Over 30 Passengers Receive Medical Aid In Madrid As Plane Enters Turbulent Zone - Reports

Wed 21st August 2019

Thirty-five passengers have had health problems due to a plane suddenly losing altitude after entering a turbulent zone, Spanish media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Thirty-five passengers have had health problems due to a plane suddenly losing altitude after entering a turbulent zone, Spanish media reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, when an Airbus A330-343 passenger plane flying from Mauritius' capital Port Louis to Madrid crossed into a turbulent zone and rapidly lost about 300 meters (984.

2 feet) of altitude, according to El Mundo newspaper. The pilots reportedly managed to pull the plane out of a dive and avoid a crash.

A total of 35 passengers received medical assistance with more than 10 people being hospitalized, the daily specified.

"We have been born again. I thought that the plane would crash," one of the passengers said, as quoted by El Mundo.

There is no information about which company owns the plane or the exact number of passengers and crew members on board.

