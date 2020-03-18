UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 30 Pct Of Tourist Sites Reopened In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:24 PM

Over 30 pct of tourist sites reopened in China

A total of 3,714 tourist sites in 28 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities on the Chinese mainland had reopened as of Monday, accounting for over 30 pct of the total, an official Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :A total of 3,714 tourist sites in 28 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities on the Chinese mainland had reopened as of Monday, accounting for over 30 pct of the total, an official Wednesday.

This came as part of the efforts to resume work and operation in the cultural and tourism sector as the situation concerning the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is improving in the country, according to Gao Zheng, head of the industrial development department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The reopened sites mainly include outdoor sites such as mountains, hills and parks, and no cases of COVID-19 had been reported in these spots, he said.

Moreover, over 180 museums had reopened as of Sunday, and construction of a number of museums also restarted, he said.

Epidemic prevention and control measures such as online real-name reservations to control the number of visitors were taken by the museums based on the instructions of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, according to Gao.

Related Topics

China Gao Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy issues 2,523 new licences in March

11 minutes ago

Polish Prime Minister's Office Not Ruling Out Pres ..

8 minutes ago

DIFC confirms appointment of DEWS supervisory boar ..

26 minutes ago

Suspects who tortured Maulana Nasir Madni arrested

33 minutes ago

US to supply India 4 anti-submarine aircrafts from ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit DG Khan today

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.