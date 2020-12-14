UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 30 People Arrested In Washington DC Over Weekend Amid Protests - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 02:40 AM

Over 30 People Arrested in Washington DC Over Weekend Amid Protests - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) A total of at least 33 people were arrested between Saturday and Sunday morning in Washington DC amid protests in support of US President Donald Trump and counter rallies, US media report.

The arrests include one assault with a deadly weapon and 10 assaults on police officers, as well as other charges ranging from general assault to illegal weapons possession, WJLA tv said on Sunday, citing the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department .

At least eight police officers were injured during the demonstrations held over the weekend, according to WJLA TV.

Meanwhile the New York Post reported on Sunday that four people were injured, suffering non-life threatening stab wounds, during one confrontation amid the weekend protests.

WJLA TV said that Phillip Johnson, 29, was arrested on Saturday for stabbing four people.

On Saturday, the office of Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said that at least 23 people were arrested as US President Donald Trump's supporters and opponents held dueling rallies in the city.

The MAGA (Make America Great Again) march in the US capital, the second one after the November election, attracted thousands of Trump supporters. The first MAGA-march held in Washington DC a month ago resulted in numerous altercations and at least 20 arrests.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Trump wrote on Twitter that the Supreme Court had "really let us down" as the institution refused to challenge the results of the presidential election in Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, after a lawsuit was filed by the state of Texas.

Related Topics

Election Injured Supreme Court Police Washington Twitter Trump New York Georgia March November Sunday Post Media TV From Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE’s Federal Customs Authority, HCT use canines ..

2 hours ago

UAE Government Media Office holds meeting on futur ..

3 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed crowns winner of Formula 1 Etihad A ..

3 hours ago

Dutch driver Verstappen finishes Formula 1 Etihad ..

4 hours ago

DHA&#039;s 9th edition of blood donation campaign ..

4 hours ago

Dubai International Airport receives first flight ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.