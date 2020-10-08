Over 30 People Close to White House Diagnosed With COVID-19 in Recent Days - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Thu 08th October 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) As many as "34 White House staffers and other contacts" have been diagnosed with the coronavirus within the past several days, US media reported.

The announced figure is higher than it was earlier expected, the ABC news broadcaster reported on late Wednesday, citing an internal government memo.

Last week, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus after one of the presidential aides, Hope Hicks, had contracted the disease earlier.

On Monday, Trump was released from the hospital.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 36 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.05 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. 

The United States has confirmed more than 7.5 million COVID-19 cases so far, with over 211,000 fatalities, being the worst-hit nation by the pandemic.

