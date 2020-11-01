UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 30 People Detained Across Belarus At Saturday Opposition Rallies - Viasna Center

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 03:00 AM

Over 30 People Detained Across Belarus at Saturday Opposition Rallies - Viasna Center

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) More than 30 people have been detained during Saturday opposition protests held across Belarus, the non-governmental human rights center Viasna reports.

According to the latest update on the center's website, 33 people have been taken in by police at unauthorized anti-government demonstrations on Saturday. A vast majority of the detentions took place in the capital city of Minsk.

According to Viasna, around 150 people gathered for an unauthorized rally in Grodno on Saturday. Police dispersed the demonstrators, detaining several people.

Opposition rallies have been held every weekend in Belarus since the disputed August 9 election, which saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko claim a sixth term. The opposition declared that the results were fabricated and that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya had won the vote.

On October 13, ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya warned that all enterprises across the country would start a strike if Lukashenko did not resign within 13 days. Last Sunday, Tikhanovskaya announced that the opposition would start a nationwide strike beginning on Monday, after the president failed to meet the opposition's demand.

According to Viasna, over 360 people were detained in Belarus on Monday when opposition activists attempted to instigate a nationwide strike.

On Tuesday, the Belarusian capital of Minsk witnessed a number of locally-organized protest rallies. The Minsk City Police press service told Sputnik that 11 participants of the healthcare workers' protest in the Belarusian capital on Tuesday were taken to the city police office for debriefing.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Vote Minsk Belarus August October Sunday All Opposition

Recent Stories

Progressive Panel sweeps in KUJ elections

3 hours ago

Final Voter Turnout in Georgian Parliamentary Elec ..

3 hours ago

Governor Balochistan lays foundation stone of IT U ..

3 hours ago

Sarwar appeals PML-N leaders to avoid targeting na ..

3 hours ago

Suspected Shooter of Priest in Lyon Detained - Rep ..

3 hours ago

Balochistan reports 24 more coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.