Over 30 People Die As Tornadoes Rip Across US South - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 02:20 AM

Over 30 People Die as Tornadoes Rip Across US South - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) At least 31 people have died as dozens tornadoes swept across the south of the United States, the Weather Channel reported.

The storms began on Sunday and tore a deadly and destructive path from the US states of Texas and Arkansas, across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia into the Carolinas and Tennessee throughout Monday.

The inclement weather left without electricity more than 1 million homes and businesses in over a dozen states.

Georgia governor Brian Kemp said at a briefing on Monday that at least seven people were killed and 49 injured in his state alone.

"There are currently 59 thousand Georgians without power. We have... 23 homes that we know of that were destroyed, 59 other homes have minor damage and there are 248 homes waiting to be assessed for damage," Kemp said.

The fatalities were in two mobile home parks near Georgia's border with Tennessee. Two people were missing after a tornado hit a locality, according to the report.

