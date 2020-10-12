Over 30 People Die From Fake Alcohol Poisoning in Turkey - Reports

Poisoning with counterfeit alcohol has killed 32 people in Istanbul and the Turkish provinces of Izmir, Mersin, Kirikkale, Mugla in Turkey, local media reported on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Poisoning with counterfeit alcohol has killed 32 people in Istanbul and the Turkish provinces of Izmir, Mersin, Kirikkale, Mugla in Turkey, local media reported on Monday.

According to the Sozcu newspaper, police discovered a clandestine factory in the Mersin province that was producing fake alcohol with a high methanol share that resulted in the poisoning of those who drank it.

At least 3 people were arrested, while 33 were placed in hospitals with symptoms of poisoning.