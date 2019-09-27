UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 30 People Hurt By Earthquake In Istanbul - Vice President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 02:10 PM

Over 30 People Hurt by Earthquake in Istanbul - Vice President

Thirty-our people have been injured in an earthquake in Istanbul, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Friday, adding that 473 buildings were damaged

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Thirty-our people have been injured in an earthquake in Istanbul, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Friday, adding that 473 buildings were damaged.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake took place in western Turkey on Thursday.

Its center was 68 kilometers (42 miles) west of the capital of Turkey.

"Out of 34 citizens hurt by the earthquake, 10 citizens are still being treated, and 24 have been discharged from the hospitals," Oktay said.

He added that 473 building had received minor damage and that following the earthquake there had been aftershocks, the strongest being 4.1 on the Richter scale.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Turkey Istanbul From

Recent Stories

Special Congressional Recognition of President Mas ..

7 minutes ago

Masood Khan appeals to US people to save Kashmiris ..

10 minutes ago

Between 2010 and 2017, 20% rise in proportion of P ..

20 minutes ago

Over half of Europe's endemic trees risk extinctio ..

25 minutes ago

Man arrested over corruption in Faisalabad

25 minutes ago

Anti-dengue walk held in Faisalabad

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.