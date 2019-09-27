Over 30 People Hurt by Earthquake in Istanbul - Vice President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Thirty-our people have been injured in an earthquake in Istanbul, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Friday, adding that 473 buildings were damaged

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Thirty-our people have been injured in an earthquake in Istanbul, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Friday, adding that 473 buildings were damaged.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake took place in western Turkey on Thursday.

Its center was 68 kilometers (42 miles) west of the capital of Turkey.

"Out of 34 citizens hurt by the earthquake, 10 citizens are still being treated, and 24 have been discharged from the hospitals," Oktay said.

He added that 473 building had received minor damage and that following the earthquake there had been aftershocks, the strongest being 4.1 on the Richter scale.