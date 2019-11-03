UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 30 People Injured In Bus Crash In Northern France - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 08:50 PM

Over 30 People Injured in Bus Crash in Northern France - Reports

MOSCOW/PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) More than 30 people were injured on Sunday as a result of a bus crash in the northern French department of Somme, national media reported.

The incident occurred on the A1 highway where the bus of the FlixBus company, which was heading for London, overturned over the wet road, the Courrier Picard media outlet.

A total of 29 people sustained slight injuries while four more are in a critical condition.

The newspaper reported that the list of the injured people included citizens of France, Russia, Spain and Ireland.

The information about the Russian citizens, who were reportedly injured in the accident, was later refuted by the Russian Embassy in France.

"As the gendarmerie told us, there are no Russian citizens in the list of the people affected by the bus accident that took place in the Department of Somme," a spokesperson for the embassy told Sputnik.

The deadliest bus crash in several decades took place in France on October 23, 2015, when a bus collided with a lorry in the commune of Puisseguin, the department of Gironde, leaving 43 people dead and eight more injured.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Russia France Company Road London Ireland Spain October Sunday 2015 Media

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed, World Economic Forum Preside ..

35 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends Fourth Meeting of the ..

35 minutes ago

DAFZA welcomes delegation from Enterprise Europe n ..

50 minutes ago

Moahmmed bin Rashid attends Commercial Bank of Dub ..

50 minutes ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Mali

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler attends 7th Emirati-German Congress ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.