Over 30 People Injured in Bus Crash in Northern France - Reports

MOSCOW/PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) More than 30 people were injured on Sunday as a result of a bus crash in the northern French department of Somme, national media reported.

The incident occurred on the A1 highway where the bus of the FlixBus company, which was heading for London, overturned over the wet road, the Courrier Picard media outlet.

A total of 29 people sustained slight injuries while four more are in a critical condition.

The newspaper reported that the list of the injured people included citizens of France, Russia, Spain and Ireland.

The information about the Russian citizens, who were reportedly injured in the accident, was later refuted by the Russian Embassy in France.

"As the gendarmerie told us, there are no Russian citizens in the list of the people affected by the bus accident that took place in the Department of Somme," a spokesperson for the embassy told Sputnik.

The deadliest bus crash in several decades took place in France on October 23, 2015, when a bus collided with a lorry in the commune of Puisseguin, the department of Gironde, leaving 43 people dead and eight more injured.