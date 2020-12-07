UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 30 People Injured In Car Bomb Attack In Southern Afghanistan - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 01:58 PM

Over 30 People Injured in Car Bomb Attack in Southern Afghanistan - Police

Over 30 people were injured in a car bomb attack carried out near the police headquarters in the Daman district of Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, the district police chief said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Over 30 people were injured in a car bomb attack carried out near the police headquarters in the Daman district of Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, the district police chief said on Monday.

According to the district police chief, there are 12 soldiers and 22 civilians among the injured people.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Police Car Kandahar Daman

Recent Stories

New Zealand Captain may miss matches against WI, P ..

12 minutes ago

India reports nearly 33,000 new coronavirus cases

16 minutes ago

Intense battles on cards as seventh round of first ..

17 minutes ago

CPWB organized 309 teachers,children training sess ..

3 minutes ago

First Lady urges women to play their active role i ..

3 minutes ago

Girl dies, three injured as house collapses in Now ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.