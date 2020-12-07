Over 30 People Injured in Car Bomb Attack in Southern Afghanistan - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Over 30 people were injured in a car bomb attack carried out near the police headquarters in the Daman district of Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, the district police chief said on Monday.

According to the district police chief, there are 12 soldiers and 22 civilians among the injured people.