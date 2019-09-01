Over 30 People Injured in Clashes With Police During Protests in Hong Kong - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Over 30 people have been injured as a result of violent clashes between protesters and police in Hong Kong amid continuing civil unrest over a controversial extradition bill, media reported on Sunday.

Following Saturday's clashes, a total of 31 people were admitted to a local hospital, according to Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK). Later, 18 were released, while five people remain in critical condition.

During the protests, demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails, bricks and other objects at police, which retaliated with tear gas and water cannons.

Mass protests erupted in Hong Kong in early June in response to the bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China.

These demonstrations have often resulted in violent clashes between protesters and police.

Although the government eventually announced that it had suspended the bill, people continue to protest, demanding that it be withdrawn completely. Locals also require the resignation of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, retractions of the government's classification of the violent clashes as riots, an independent inquiry into the police's actions as well as the release of everyone arrested in the clashes with the law enforcement officers.