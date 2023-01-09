UrduPoint.com

Over 30 People Kidnapped At Railroad Station In Nigeria

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Over 30 People Kidnapped at Railroad Station in Nigeria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) More than 30 people have been kidnapped at a railroad station in Nigeria's southern Edo State, according to a statement from Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki.

"The Edo State Commissioner for Communications and Orientation, Hon.

Chris Nehikhare has said that security operatives have arrested one of the suspected kidnappers involved in the kidnapping of 32 passengers at the Igueben train station, in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State," the Sunday statement says.

One of the 32 kidnapped people managed to escape, Nehikhare told reporters.

Police continue their investigation and are searching for other members of the kidnapping gang, according to the release published on Obaseki's official website.

Related Topics

Kidnapping Governor Nigeria Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler visits Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khor ..

Sharjah Ruler visits Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khorfakkan

8 hours ago
 UAE, Pakistan advancing parliamentary cooperation

UAE, Pakistan advancing parliamentary cooperation

10 hours ago
 UAE a trading capital of the world: Thani Al Zeyou ..

UAE a trading capital of the world: Thani Al Zeyoudi

11 hours ago
 Hamriyah Free Zone Authority to take part in Steel ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority to take part in SteelFab 2023

12 hours ago
 RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Scree ..

RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Screening Questionnaire&#039;

14 hours ago
 FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in Asian Parliamentary Assembly m ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.