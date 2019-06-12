UrduPoint.com
Over 30 People Killed By Boko Haram Militants In Cameroon - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 11:49 PM

Over 30 People Killed by Boko Haram Militants in Cameroon - Reports

A total of 37 people have been killed as a result of a recent attack of Boko Haram militants on the town of Darak in northern Cameroon, local media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) A total of 37 people have been killed as a result of a recent attack of Boko Haram militants on the town of Darak in northern Cameroon, local media reported on Wednesday.

The list of the victims of the Monday attack includes 10 civilians and 27 servicemen, the Mutations daily newspaper reported.

According to other media outlets, the militants attacked a post of a multinational anti-terror unit.

Boko Haram, which pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), is infamous for numerous attacks and abductions in the western and central African region. Cameroon, along with Niger, Nigeria, and Chad, are engaged in military operations combating the militants.

