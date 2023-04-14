UrduPoint.com

Over 30 People Killed In Western Sudan Inter-Tribal Clashes - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Over 30 People Killed in Western Sudan Inter-Tribal Clashes - Reports

At least 34 people were killed in an inter-tribal clash in Sudan's West Darfur state, Sudanese media reported on Friday, citing local health authorities

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) At least 34 people were killed in an inter-tribal clash in Sudan's West Darfur state, Sudanese media reported on Friday, citing local health authorities.

Clashes broke out in the Forbrenga area earlier this week, according to reports.

As of Thursday evening, 34 people have been confirmed killed and dozens more injured, with the toll of casualties expected to increase, Al-Sudani newspaper said.

Inter-tribal conflicts are not uncommon to the multiethnic nation of Sudan. Armed confrontations between Sudanese government forces and rebel separatist groups in West Darfur have been commonplace since 2003. Since the beginning of the conflict, some 300,000-500,000 people have died according to varying estimates of local and international humanitarian actors and more than 2.5 million turned into refugees.

Related Topics

Injured Died Sudan Media Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Russian President Ratifies Agreements on Extraditi ..

Russian President Ratifies Agreements on Extradition, Legal Cooperation With Syr ..

8 minutes ago
 Dialogue only way to all crises faced by country: ..

Dialogue only way to all crises faced by country: Pakistan Peoples Party senior ..

13 minutes ago
 French court approves core of Macron's pensions re ..

French court approves core of Macron's pensions reform

13 minutes ago
 Protesters Gathering in Central Paris After Consti ..

Protesters Gathering in Central Paris After Constitutional Council Approves Pens ..

13 minutes ago
 Presight AI signs MoU with Senegalese Ministry of ..

Presight AI signs MoU with Senegalese Ministry of Communication, Telecommunicat ..

33 minutes ago
 Russia Grants Belarus' Belavia Right to Provide Ma ..

Russia Grants Belarus' Belavia Right to Provide Maintenance of Russian Aircraft

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.