Over 30 People Killed in Western Sudan Inter-Tribal Clashes - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) At least 34 people were killed in an inter-tribal clash in Sudan's West Darfur state, Sudanese media reported on Friday, citing local health authorities.

Clashes broke out in the Forbrenga area earlier this week, according to reports.

As of Thursday evening, 34 people have been confirmed killed and dozens more injured, with the toll of casualties expected to increase, Al-Sudani newspaper said.

Inter-tribal conflicts are not uncommon to the multiethnic nation of Sudan. Armed confrontations between Sudanese government forces and rebel separatist groups in West Darfur have been commonplace since 2003. Since the beginning of the conflict, some 300,000-500,000 people have died according to varying estimates of local and international humanitarian actors and more than 2.5 million turned into refugees.