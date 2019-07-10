Over 30 Russian Children May Return Home From Iraq on Wednesday - Russian Ombudswoman

More than 30 Russian children, aged from 1 to 4, are expected to be brought home from Iraq on Wednesday, the press service of Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) More than 30 Russian children, aged from 1 to 4, are expected to be brought home from Iraq on Wednesday, the press service of Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova told Sputnik.

"We plan to bring back 34 children, aged between 1-4 years.

In Moscow, the children will be met by Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova," the press service said.

Earlier in the day, Kuznetsova wrote on her Facebook page that a new group of children would be brought back to Russia from a Baghdad prison on Wednesday.

Kuznetsova sad in June that her office's mission to return children whose mothers had been jailed in Iraq for their involvement with terrorist organizations would be completed in August. �