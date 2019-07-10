UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 30 Russian Children May Return Home From Iraq On Wednesday - Russian Ombudswoman

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 05:09 PM

Over 30 Russian Children May Return Home From Iraq on Wednesday - Russian Ombudswoman

More than 30 Russian children, aged from 1 to 4, are expected to be brought home from Iraq on Wednesday, the press service of Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) More than 30 Russian children, aged from 1 to 4, are expected to be brought home from Iraq on Wednesday, the press service of Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova told Sputnik.

"We plan to bring back 34 children, aged between 1-4 years.

In Moscow, the children will be met by Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova," the press service said.

Earlier in the day, Kuznetsova wrote on her Facebook page that a new group of children would be brought back to Russia from a Baghdad prison on Wednesday.

Kuznetsova sad in June that her office's mission to return children whose mothers had been jailed in Iraq for their involvement with terrorist organizations would be completed in August. �

Related Topics

Terrorist Moscow Russia Facebook Iraq Baghdad June August From Sad

Recent Stories

Court extends Hamza's physical remand for 14 days

24 seconds ago

Moldova May Get $46.5Mln From IMF in 2019 - Moldov ..

25 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles ..

27 seconds ago

Iran Ready for Next 2 Steps in Abandoning JCPOA Co ..

31 seconds ago

Hammad Azhar allocated Economic Affairs Division p ..

13 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan invites business communi ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.