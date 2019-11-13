Over 30 Security Personnel Injured in Clashes With Police in Mexico City - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) At least 32 of the Ministry of Public Security's troops have been injured in clashes with police who are protesting against law enforcement restructuring near the international airport in Mexico City , the El Sol de Mexico newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing Secretary of Public Security Genaro Garcia.

According to the newspaper, on Tuesday morning, the Federal police blocked access to the airport in an act of protest against the recent presidential decree to transfer the law enforcement agency to the newly-established National Guard. The Public Security Ministry servicemen were sent to the scene to quell the protesting police.

Despite an attempt to solve the problem peacefully, clashes broke out between the two law enforcement agencies' officers.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's initiative to set up the National Guard aims at combating crime and improving the security situation in the country. The guard is to include the most qualified members of security, defense and law enforcement agencies, such as the naval forces and army.

The police fear that the initiative to merge them with the National Guard will lead to lower salaries and the loss of certain benefits.