Over 30 Soldiers Injured in Terrorist Attack at Military Base in North Colombia - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) About 35 servicemen were injured in a car bomb explosion at an army base in Cucuta, Colombia, local media reported.

Some of the soldiers were taken to city hospitals, Opinion said.

Colombian President Ivan Duque previously instructed Defense Minister Diego Molano to personally investigate the attack at the army base in Cucuta.